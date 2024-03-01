Napa Valley Vintners Donates $1M to Mentis for New Mental Health Campus

Mentis, a pivotal mental health nonprofit in Napa County, embarks on an ambitious journey to establish a centralized mental health and wellness campus, following the acquisition of the Blue Oak Middle School campus for $6.42 million. This strategic move is significantly bolstered by a generous $1 million commitment from Napa Valley Vintners, heralding a new chapter in mental health access and services for the Napa community. Scheduled to open its doors in early 2025, the campus is poised to become a beacon of hope and healing, offering comprehensive mental health resources and programs to individuals of all ages.

Expanding Mental Health Access

The acquisition of the 13,000-square-foot property marks a milestone in Mentis' history, promising over 10,000 additional square feet than its current headquarters. This expansion not only facilitates the consolidation of staff but also paves the way for an increase in services and programming, especially for the youth. The initiative underscores a community-wide effort to prioritize mental wellness, with the proposed campus featuring youth-focused art and wellness spaces among other resources aimed at prevention and treatment.

A Longstanding Partnership

Napa Valley Vintners' support for Mentis is not new; the partnership spans over 25 years, during which the Vintners have contributed over $5 million towards Mentis' mission. This enduring alliance reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the mental health landscape in Napa County. Cyril Chappellet, Vintners board chair and CEO of Chappellet Vineyard, expressed pride in supporting the forthcoming Mentis Wellness Campus, emphasizing the importance of increasing access to vital mental health services for the community.

Looking Towards the Future

With additional funding from the state of California and other notable donors, the project is well on its way to fruition. Mentis continues to seek support to reach the total project amount of $14 million, ensuring that the new campus will serve as a comprehensive hub for mental health resources. As the community anticipates the opening of the campus, the initiative stands as a testament to the collective effort in addressing mental health needs and fostering a healthier, more resilient Napa.

For more information on how to support this transformative project, visit mentisnapa.org and napavintners.com.