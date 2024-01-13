en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled

A recent peer-reviewed study has unveiled a concerning fact about bottled water – it contains a staggering amount of plastic particles, far more than what was initially estimated. The study, published in the prestigious journal – Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, reveals that a conventional one-liter bottle of water could harbor up to 240,000 plastic fragments. The startling factor is that approximately 90% of these are nanoplastics, minuscule enough to infiltrate the human bloodstream.

Microplastics vs Nanoplastics: The Hidden Danger

Previous research had largely focussed on microplastics, potentially underestimating the health risks associated with plastic pollution. Nanoplastics, measuring less than 1 micrometer in length, are a greater peril to human health. They have the ability to invade human cells, affect vital organs, and can even traverse the placenta, reaching unborn babies.

The Breakthrough Study

The researchers behind this pioneering study developed a new microscopy technique and a data-driven algorithm to detect these tiny particles. They scrutinized bottled water procured from three popular brands in the U.S. The specific brands remain undisclosed. The analysis revealed the presence of 110,000 to 370,000 nanoplastic particles per liter.

The Health Implications

The findings of this study suggest that the health implications of plastic pollution, especially at the nano level, may be more consequential than we previously understood. The presence of various types of plastics in the water, including polyamides, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and plexiglass, only compounds the concern. Research on the effects of nanoplastics on human health is still in its nascent stages. However, animal studies have shown negative impacts on development, reproductive ability, gut health, hormone levels, immune responses, and more.

In response to the study, the International Bottled Water Association called for a comprehensive scientific review of the study’s methodology. They maintain that there is no consensus on the potential health impacts of nano and microplastic particles.

While the health effects of nanoplastics are complex and yet unclear, this study has undoubtedly raised significant concerns about the safety of bottled water. It is a wake-up call for us to rethink our reliance on plastic and opt for more sustainable alternatives like metal or glass for drinking water.

0
Environmental Science Health Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 hours ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
1 min
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
2 mins
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
2 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
3 mins
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
3 mins
Rishi Sunak: A Leadership Tested by International and Domestic Crises
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
3 mins
AI Startup CEO's Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Mental Health Conversation in India
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
6 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te’s Victory Marks a New Era
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
9 mins
AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Insights from Dr. Naresh Trehan
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
13 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveil Official Wedding Photos
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app