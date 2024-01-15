en English
Health

Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Risk Severely Underestimated?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
In a groundbreaking revelation, a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences points out the alarming presence of nanoplastics, particles under 1 micrometer in length, in bottled water. The study, led by Naixin Qian and co-authored by Beizhan Yan from Columbia University, marks the first time nanoplastics have been assessed in bottled water. The researchers found that a typical one-liter bottle of water contains approximately 240,000 plastic fragments, 90% of which are small enough to infiltrate the human bloodstream.

Unearthing the Invisible Threat

The study’s findings challenge previous assessments and reveal that levels of plastic pollution in bottled water may be severely underestimated. Nanoplastics, significantly smaller and potentially more harmful than microplastics, have raised concerns due to their ability to penetrate human cells, impact organs, and even cross the placenta barrier. The discovery of these tiny particles in bottled water calls for an urgent review of its potential health implications.

New Tools for Nanoplastic Detection

Qian, Yan, and their team employed a novel microscopy technique and a data-driven algorithm to detect and quantify nanoplastics in bottled water. The researchers analyzed water from three popular brands in the US, identifying between 110,000 and 370,000 tiny plastic particles per liter, the majority of which were nanoplastics. The brands, although not specified, represent a significant chunk of the American bottled water market.

Plastic Pollution: A Persistent Global Challenge

Plastic pollution continues to be a pressing global issue. The United States, for instance, produced 42 million metric tons of plastic waste in 2016, with a significant portion originating from single-use plastic bottles. With the revelation of nanoplastics in bottled water, the study not only underscores the ubiquity of plastic pollution but also emphasizes its direct pathway to the human body.

Future Implications and Investigations

The study extends the understanding of plastic pollution, providing a new tool for analyzing nanoplastics. It is expected to pave the way for more comprehensive research on the impacts of plastic pollution at the nano level. The researchers have expressed their intent to further their investigation, extending it to tap water and even Antarctic snow samples. Meanwhile, the International Bottled Water Association has called for a review of the study’s methodology, signaling the need for a broader dialogue on the issue.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

