Health

Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
A recent groundbreaking study has revealed that the nanoplastic contamination in bottled water is far more significant than previously thought. A typical one-liter bottle of water was found to contain an astonishing 240,000 plastic fragments, up to 100 times more than earlier estimates. This startling revelation underscores the urgent need for a global plastics treaty and a comprehensive review of the health implications of nanoplastic consumption.

Unmasking the Invisible Pollutants

This pioneering study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to evaluate bottled water for the presence of nanoplastics—particles smaller than 1 micrometer. Unlike their larger counterparts, these minuscule particles can penetrate human cells, potentially impacting organs and even reaching unborn babies through the placenta. To uncover these invisible pollutants, the researchers developed a novel microscopy technique and a data-driven algorithm.

The analysis of water from three popular U.S. brands, which remained unnamed, exposed between 110,000 to 370,000 tiny plastic particles per liter. A staggering 90% of these were identified as nanoplastics, drastically elevating the previously understood levels of plastic contamination in bottled water.

The Elusive Threat of Nanoplastics

While the study identified particles from commonly used plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyamide, there were many unidentified nanoparticles. This finding points to the potential existence of even higher levels of plastic contamination, highlighting the elusive threat posed by nanoplastics.

Despite the lack of scientific consensus on the health impacts of nanoplastics, their ability to carry over 100 cancer-causing chemicals and their prevalence in various environments, including human biological samples, are cause for concern. As they do not readily biodegrade, nanoplastics may cause physical injury, harbor harmful additives, or carry unhealthful stowaways, leading to inflammation and stress in cells.

Reevaluating Plastic Safety

The International Bottled Water Association has called for a thorough review of the study’s methodology, pointing towards the unsettled science around nanoplastics. Yet, the findings have sparked a renewed conversation on plastic safety and the urgent need for more research into the prevalence and effects of nanoplastics in various environments.

As scientists continue to investigate nanoplastic contamination in different areas of life, this study serves as a crucial wake-up call. It is a reminder of the pressing need for awareness and action, such as switching from disposable plastic bottles to more sustainable options like metal or glass, and relying on tap water with filters capable of removing particles.

Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

