en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Nandini Chakravorty: The New Face of Bengal’s Leadership

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Nandini Chakravorty: The New Face of Bengal’s Leadership

In a major administrative shift, the state of Bengal has appointed Nandini Chakravorty as the new Home Secretary, succeeding B P Gopalika, who has been elevated to the role of state Chief Secretary. Chakravorty, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has superseded several senior officers, marking this appointment as a significant change in the state’s leadership.

Triumphs and Challenges of Chakravorty’s Tenure

Chakravorty’s career has been marked by both highs and lows. She has navigated through various roles, including being appointed as the state gazetteer, a position considered to be of lesser significance. In February 2023, she was relieved of her responsibilities at the Raj Bhavan, hinting at a power struggle within the state’s administrative ranks.

A Surprise Appointment

Her rise to the role of Home Secretary has taken many by surprise. Certain officials suggest that her elevation was inevitable following the appointment of a junior IPS officer as the director-general of police, indicating a potential shift in the power dynamics within the state’s administration. Chakravorty is expected to fully support measures taken by the DGP in the lead up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Multiple Charges Under Chakravorty

Alongside her role as Home Secretary, Chakravorty will continue to hold charge of the Tourism Department and function as the Principal Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs. This diversified portfolio showcases her commitment to the broad governance of the state. Her experience in various government departments adds to her credibility as she steps into these responsibilities.

0
Health India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Post-New Year's Eve Celebrations: Philippines Sees Surge in Fireworks-Related Injuries

By BNN Correspondents

US Sees Significant Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Amid Holiday Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Landmark Year in Healthcare and Medical Advancements

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unmasking the Invisible Enemy: A New Year Resolution to Reduce Sugar Intake

By Rafia Tasleem

Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics ...
@Health · 17 mins
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics ...
heart comment 0
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity

By Waqas Arain

Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity
Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year’s Gatherings

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Quebec’s Health Network Strains Under ER Overcapacity Amid New Year's Gatherings
Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi

By Israel Ojoko

Navigating New Year Stress: Insights from Psychometrist Khethiwe GabanaKgosi
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Latest Headlines
World News
Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability
9 seconds
Wall Street-Main Street Divide and North Korean Military Ambitions: Interlinked Challenges to Global Stability
Post-New Year's Eve Celebrations: Philippines Sees Surge in Fireworks-Related Injuries
3 mins
Post-New Year's Eve Celebrations: Philippines Sees Surge in Fireworks-Related Injuries
Political Parties in Uganda: A Commentary by Dr. SpireJim
3 mins
Political Parties in Uganda: A Commentary by Dr. SpireJim
Bobi Wine's Influence: A Significant Barrier for Emerging Political Forces in Uganda
4 mins
Bobi Wine's Influence: A Significant Barrier for Emerging Political Forces in Uganda
Raskin Calls for Justice Thomas's Recusal Over Wife's Role in 'Big Lie'
6 mins
Raskin Calls for Justice Thomas's Recusal Over Wife's Role in 'Big Lie'
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Voices Support for Palestinian Rights & Peace
8 mins
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Voices Support for Palestinian Rights & Peace
The Politics of Change: Desire for New Leadership Influences Voter Behavior
8 mins
The Politics of Change: Desire for New Leadership Influences Voter Behavior
US Sees Significant Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Amid Holiday Season
8 mins
US Sees Significant Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Amid Holiday Season
2023: A Landmark Year in Healthcare and Medical Advancements
8 mins
2023: A Landmark Year in Healthcare and Medical Advancements
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
9 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
19 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
22 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
34 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
34 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
1 hour
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app