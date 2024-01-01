Nandini Chakravorty: The New Face of Bengal’s Leadership

In a major administrative shift, the state of Bengal has appointed Nandini Chakravorty as the new Home Secretary, succeeding B P Gopalika, who has been elevated to the role of state Chief Secretary. Chakravorty, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has superseded several senior officers, marking this appointment as a significant change in the state’s leadership.

Triumphs and Challenges of Chakravorty’s Tenure

Chakravorty’s career has been marked by both highs and lows. She has navigated through various roles, including being appointed as the state gazetteer, a position considered to be of lesser significance. In February 2023, she was relieved of her responsibilities at the Raj Bhavan, hinting at a power struggle within the state’s administrative ranks.

A Surprise Appointment

Her rise to the role of Home Secretary has taken many by surprise. Certain officials suggest that her elevation was inevitable following the appointment of a junior IPS officer as the director-general of police, indicating a potential shift in the power dynamics within the state’s administration. Chakravorty is expected to fully support measures taken by the DGP in the lead up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Multiple Charges Under Chakravorty

Alongside her role as Home Secretary, Chakravorty will continue to hold charge of the Tourism Department and function as the Principal Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs. This diversified portfolio showcases her commitment to the broad governance of the state. Her experience in various government departments adds to her credibility as she steps into these responsibilities.