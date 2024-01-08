Nand Kumar Baghel, Father of Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Passes Away at 89

Nand Kumar Baghel, father of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, passed away at the age of 89 in Raipur due to a prolonged age-related illness. The senior Baghel had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past three months, with his health declining over time exacerbated by diabetes and a spine-related ailment.

A Life Lived, A Legacy Left

Nand Kumar Baghel’s life was one marked by resilience and endurance, evident in his fight against his age-related ailments. His son, Bhupesh Baghel, currently in Delhi, took to his official social media account to announce the sad news and share the details about the final rites, scheduled for January 10 in their hometown, Kuruddih.

Farewell in the Homeland

The mortal remains of Nand Kumar Baghel are currently kept in Patan, in the Durg district, where the last rites will be performed, according to Congress Communication Department Chairperson, Sushil Anand Shukla. The funeral will take place in the presence of Bhupesh Baghel, who is expected to return from Delhi on a noon flight.

The End of an Era

The demise of Nand Kumar Baghel marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy to be remembered and cherished. Despite the medical challenges, his spirit remained unbroken till the end. The Baghel family and the Congress party have lost a stalwart, but his memory will continue to inspire and guide the path forward.