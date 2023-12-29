Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children

In a landmark initiative aimed at combating child violence, Namibia is setting an example by integrating the principles of gender, equity, and human rights into its public health policies and programs.

This is in response to the alarming findings of the 2019 Violence against Children and Youth Survey, which disclosed that over 39.6% of Namibian girls and 45.0% of Namibian boys have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence during their childhood.

Endeavors Towards a Safe Future

The Namibian Ministry of Gender, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare (MGPESW), in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) and with the backing of the World Health Organization (WHO), hosted a three-day training workshop from November 28-30, 2023.

This workshop aimed at equipping health workers and social work professionals with the requisite knowledge and skills to provide first line support to child survivors of violence.

Pathfinding Initiative and the National Plan of Action

As part of its commitment, the Namibian Government has joined 38 other nations in the Pathfinding initiative, which is focused on eliminating violence against children. A National Plan of Action (2022-2025) has been crafted, which aligns with the INSPIRE Seven strategies for ending violence against children.

This plan aims to create safer environments in homes, schools, and communities for children. The workshop covered a wide-ranging agenda, including the operationalization of the latest World Health Assembly Resolutions to end violence against children through the enhancement of health systems and multisectoral approaches.

Reiteration of Commitment and Steps Forward

During the workshop, Dr. Sirak Hailu, representing the WHO, praised Namibia for its National Plan of Action (2021-2025) and underscored the need for a comprehensive and integrated response system for children affected by violence.

Mrs. Helena Andjamba, representing the MGPESW, reiterated the nation’s commitment to child protection, highlighting Namibia’s ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the rights and welfare of the child. The workshop saw the participation of 37 attendees, including medical doctors, nurses, social workers, and representatives from NGOs and the Namibian Police.