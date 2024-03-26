Nakuru Doctors Strike for Rights: Demanding 2017 CBA Implementation and Intern Postings

Doctors in Nakuru have escalated their labor dispute with the government, taking to the streets to demand the implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the immediate posting of medical interns. Led by Dr. Stephen Omondi of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) South Rift Region, the peaceful protests underscore a critical standoff between healthcare professionals and state authorities.

Advertisment

The Core of the Conflict

The heart of the dispute lies in the government's failure to implement the agreed-upon CBA, which outlines, among other provisions, the salaries and working conditions of interns and full-time medical practitioners. Interns, who Dr. Omondi notes provide around 30% of hospital services, have been left in limbo, with new salary proposals falling short of those stipulated in the unimplemented CBA. This deadlock has not only fueled the current strike but has also brought to a standstill medical services in public hospitals across the country for over two weeks.

Impact on Public Health Services

Advertisment

The ongoing strike, now in its 13th day, has significantly disrupted healthcare services, leaving patients without necessary medical care. The KMPDU has been in negotiations with the Ministry of Health, but to no avail, as talks have yet to yield a resolution. The government cites financial constraints as a barrier to meeting the union's demands, including the 4.9 billion shillings needed to deploy over 4,000 medical graduates. Meanwhile, the health crisis deepens, with the government's attempts to recruit replacement doctors failing to address the root issues at hand.

The Way Forward

As the strike persists, the urgent need for a solution becomes ever more apparent. The doctors' unwavering stance on their demands highlights a broader issue within Kenya's healthcare system - the need for sustainable investment and respect for labor agreements. While the government has expressed a willingness to implement the CBA in a phased approach, the delay and partial fulfillment of these promises continue to exacerbate the situation, leaving the healthcare system in a precarious state.