NAFDAC Endorses Relocation of Open Drug Markets to Curb Substandard Medicines in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has taken a significant step towards minimizing the distribution of substandard and falsified (SF) medicines in Nigeria. By endorsing the relocation of open drug markets to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWC), NAFDAC aims to impose stricter regulation over the drug distribution network in major cities, including Lagos, Onitsha, and Aba, following a successful court ruling in Kano.

Strategic Move to Ensure Drug Quality

The initiative to relocate open drug markets to CWCs emerged from the directives of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines (NDDG), recommended by the Presidential Committee on Pharmaceutical Sector Reform (PCPSR) in 2003. This move seeks not only to regulate the drug distribution chain but also to protect public health by ensuring the availability of quality medicines. NAFDAC, along with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has been given the mandate to oversee the complete implementation of this directive.

Impact of CWCs on Drug Distribution

The establishment of CWCs represents a transformative approach to drug distribution in Nigeria. By centralizing drug sales, these centers will facilitate the monitoring and control of pharmaceutical products, thus significantly reducing the prevalence of SF medicines. The successful transition of open drug markets in Kano to a CWC sets a precedent for other states. NAFDAC's Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, highlighted the improved regulatory control and the reduction of SF medicines as key outcomes of this initiative.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite the resistance from some medicine dealers, the relocation to CWCs is seen as a critical step towards safeguarding public health. The landmark judgment by the Kano Federal High Court has paved the way for similar actions in other states. As these centers become operational, both NAFDAC and PCN will play pivotal roles in ensuring compliance and monitoring the distribution of medicines. This strategic move not only aims at eliminating SF medicines from the market but also at bolstering the overall health of the Nigerian population and its economy.

The endorsement of CWCs by NAFDAC marks a new era in the fight against substandard and falsified medicines in Nigeria. By centralizing drug distribution and imposing stringent regulatory measures, the agency aims to ensure that only quality medicines are accessible to the Nigerian public. This initiative, though challenging, promises to significantly improve the healthcare landscape in Nigeria, making it a landmark step in the country's public health sector.