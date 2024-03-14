NAFDAC Cracks Down on Illegal Water Factories in Ogun, Seizes Equipment

In a significant move to ensure public health and safety, the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has taken decisive action against two unregistered water packaging companies in Ota, Ogun State. This crackdown highlights the agency's commitment to enforcing health standards and regulations in the water packaging industry.

Mr. Philip Benu, the State Coordinator for NAFDAC in Ogun 2 Office, spearheaded the operation following routine inspections that revealed the companies' failure to adhere to NAFDAC's stringent registration and operational standards.

Not only were the companies found to be operating without the necessary approvals, but they were also using fake NAFDAC registration numbers, further endangering public health. The raid resulted in the immediate sealing of the facilities and the confiscation of production machinery, pending further investigation and legal action.

The actions taken by NAFDAC are part of a broader initiative to curb the proliferation of unregistered and potentially hazardous water products in the market.

With recent cholera outbreaks in the region, the importance of ensuring that all water products meet health and safety standards cannot be overstated. NAFDAC's ongoing surveillance and enforcement efforts aim to deter illegal producers and assure the public of the safety of packaged water products.