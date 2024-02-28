NaDMA Enhances Disaster Management Skills in Carriacou and Petite Martinique Ahead of Hurricane Season

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has launched a pivotal 2-day training program aimed at bolstering the disaster response capabilities of local disaster committee members and volunteers on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. This initiative, supported by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) through its Country Directed Fund (CDF), comes at a critical time as the region braces for the 2024 hurricane season beginning June 1.

Comprehensive Training for Enhanced Preparedness

With a curriculum designed to cover key areas such as psychosocial support, relief supplies management, and telecommunications, the training program is led by experts in their respective fields. Nadina McLawrence-Williams, a specialist in psychosocial support, Karl Benjamin, an authority on relief supplies management, and Davron Phillip, the IT and Telecommunications Officer with NaDMA, are facilitating sessions that aim to equip participants with the necessary skills to effectively manage disasters. A significant aspect of the training is the train-the-trainers segment, which empowers locals to share disaster management knowledge within their communities, thereby extending the reach and impact of the program.

Strategic Support and Local Empowerment

Bernice Date, NaDMA's Programme Officer for the islands, underscores the importance of this training, emphasizing its role in preparing committee members and volunteers to perform their duties more efficiently and effectively in the wake of a disaster. The support from CDEMA through the CDF not only highlights the collaborative effort in enhancing regional disaster management capabilities but also ensures that the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are better prepared to face the challenges posed by the upcoming hurricane season. The training is part of a broader strategy to strengthen community resilience and disaster response mechanisms across the Caribbean.

Anticipation and Further Training

As the start of the 2024 hurricane season approaches, the importance of preparedness cannot be overstated. NaDMA, in collaboration with CDEMA, is setting a precedent for proactive disaster management training. Participants of the current program can expect more specialized training sessions in the future, focusing on different aspects of disaster response. This initiative not only enhances the immediate readiness of Carriacou and Petite Martinique but also contributes to the long-term resilience of the Caribbean region.

The deployment of this training program by NaDMA, in partnership with CDEMA, demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to disaster management. By empowering local disaster committee members and volunteers with specialized skills and knowledge, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are better equipped to safeguard their communities against the unpredictable forces of nature. The anticipation of the 2024 hurricane season underscores the urgency and relevance of this training, making it a critical step toward ensuring the safety and well-being of the islands' residents.