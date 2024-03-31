NACA DG, Dr. Temitope Ilori, Highlights Compassion and Unity in Easter Message

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), under the leadership of Director General Dr. Temitope Ilori, has issued a heartfelt message to Nigerian Christians and the nation at large on the occasion of Easter 2024. Dr. Ilori, through the agency's Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, emphasized the deep-seated values of compassion, unity, and resilience as central to NACA's mission in combating HIV/AIDS and enhancing the well-being of all Nigerians.

Easter: A Time of Reflection and Renewal

According to Dr. Ilori, Easter symbolizes a pivotal moment of reflection, renewal, and hope, marking the triumph of light over darkness and love over despair. This festive season is seen as an opportunity to reaffirm the agency's dedication to its cause, drawing parallels between the Easter values and the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS. The spirit of Easter inspires a unified approach in overcoming obstacles and fostering a brighter future for Nigerians affected by the epidemic.

Commitment to Combating HIV/AIDS

In the face of the challenges posed by HIV/AIDS, NACA remains steadfast in its commitment to the eradication of the disease and the promotion of national well-being. Dr. Ilori's Easter message serves as a reminder of the importance of collective effort and the agency's resolve to continue making significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The message also extends wishes of peace, joy, and renewal to all Christians and those affected by HIV/AIDS during this season.

Looking Forward with Hope

The Easter message from NACA not only reaffirms the agency's commitment to its cause but also encourages the nation to reflect on the values of compassion, unity, and resilience. As Nigerians celebrate Easter, Dr. Ilori's words serve as a beacon of hope, urging everyone to contribute towards a healthier, more unified country free from the scourge of HIV/AIDS. The season's spirit is harnessed to inspire progress and bring comfort and strength to those directly impacted by the epidemic, paving the way for a hopeful future.