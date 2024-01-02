N-Forte Study: No Difference in Complications with Breast Milk and Cow’s Milk Enrichment for Preterm Infants

The city of Linköping, Sweden, has been the focal point of a pivotal clinical study, N-Forte, that delved into the impact of nutritional enrichment sources on extremely preterm infants. These infants, born between weeks 22 and 27 of pregnancy, have been the center of an ongoing debate regarding the choice between cow’s milk-based and breast milk-based enrichment supplements. The study, the largest of its kind, sought to determine any difference in the incidence of severe complications, such as necrotising enterocolitis, sepsis, and death.

The N-Forte Study: A Quest for Answers

Encompassing 228 extremely preterm infants, the N-Forte study presented a comprehensive analysis of the effects of these two different sources of enrichment. Despite the known benefits of breast milk over formula made from cow’s milk, these infants necessitate additional nutrition. This has led to the widespread use of enrichment supplements derived either from cow’s milk or donated breast milk.

Unraveling the Facts: The Results

Contrary to what some might assume, the study found no significant difference in the incidence of necrotising enterocolitis, sepsis, and death between preterm infants receiving enrichment from cow’s milk versus those receiving it from donated breast milk. This finding suggests that the premium-priced breast milk-based enrichment does not necessarily reduce the risk of severe complications compared to its cow’s milk-based counterpart.

The Implications: Beyond the Study

The N-Forte study’s findings echo those of a smaller Canadian study conducted in 2018. The implications of these results are profound, as they could potentially influence healthcare decisions and resource allocation. Particularly, the cost of the breast milk-based product, estimated at more than SEK 100,000 per child, may not justify its use given the lack of significant benefits over cow milk-based enrichment. The research was conducted across 24 neonatal departments in Sweden and was supported by the Swedish Research Council, FORSS, ALF funds, and Prolacta Bioscience.