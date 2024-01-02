en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

N-Forte Study: No Difference in Complications with Breast Milk and Cow’s Milk Enrichment for Preterm Infants

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
N-Forte Study: No Difference in Complications with Breast Milk and Cow’s Milk Enrichment for Preterm Infants

The city of Linköping, Sweden, has been the focal point of a pivotal clinical study, N-Forte, that delved into the impact of nutritional enrichment sources on extremely preterm infants. These infants, born between weeks 22 and 27 of pregnancy, have been the center of an ongoing debate regarding the choice between cow’s milk-based and breast milk-based enrichment supplements. The study, the largest of its kind, sought to determine any difference in the incidence of severe complications, such as necrotising enterocolitis, sepsis, and death.

The N-Forte Study: A Quest for Answers

Encompassing 228 extremely preterm infants, the N-Forte study presented a comprehensive analysis of the effects of these two different sources of enrichment. Despite the known benefits of breast milk over formula made from cow’s milk, these infants necessitate additional nutrition. This has led to the widespread use of enrichment supplements derived either from cow’s milk or donated breast milk.

Unraveling the Facts: The Results

Contrary to what some might assume, the study found no significant difference in the incidence of necrotising enterocolitis, sepsis, and death between preterm infants receiving enrichment from cow’s milk versus those receiving it from donated breast milk. This finding suggests that the premium-priced breast milk-based enrichment does not necessarily reduce the risk of severe complications compared to its cow’s milk-based counterpart.

The Implications: Beyond the Study

The N-Forte study’s findings echo those of a smaller Canadian study conducted in 2018. The implications of these results are profound, as they could potentially influence healthcare decisions and resource allocation. Particularly, the cost of the breast milk-based product, estimated at more than SEK 100,000 per child, may not justify its use given the lack of significant benefits over cow milk-based enrichment. The research was conducted across 24 neonatal departments in Sweden and was supported by the Swedish Research Council, FORSS, ALF funds, and Prolacta Bioscience.

0
Health Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity

By BNN Correspondents

UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs

By BNN Correspondents

Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program

By Geeta Pillai

Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorh ...
@Health · 5 mins
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorh ...
heart comment 0
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows

By BNN Correspondents

Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
11 seconds
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education
Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis
18 seconds
Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
31 seconds
RHOM's Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova: A Journey of Hope Amidst Adversity
UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs
34 seconds
UK Doctor Advises on Proper Ear Care, Cautions Against Cotton Swabs
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
35 seconds
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs
44 seconds
Thulani Sibanda Nearing Agreement to Coach Bulawayo Chiefs
Liverpool's Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences
46 seconds
Liverpool's Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
5 mins
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
5 mins
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
35 seconds
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
50 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app