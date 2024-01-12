en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
MyWaves: The Revolutionary Device Turning Brainwaves into Sleep Music

In a remarkable fusion of neuroscience and music, Dr. Alain Destexhe, a renowned neuroscientist, has invented the MyWaves device, an innovative tool designed to improve sleep quality. The MyWaves device, developed after decades of dedicated sleep research at the Universit Paris-Saclay, transforms an individual’s brainwaves into custom music tracks, promising to revolutionize the way we sleep.

A Pebble That Records Dreams

The MyWaves device operates by using a small module, known as the MyWaves Pebble, which is attached to the forehead overnight. As the user sleeps, the Pebble records the activity of the brain during its deepest stages of sleep. This data, a unique blueprint of the individual’s brainwaves, is then transformed into three distinct music tracks.

Music, The New Sleep Aid

These tailor-made tracks are not mere pleasant melodies. They serve as echoes of the individual’s unique brainwaves. Listening to these tracks before bed aims to coax the brain into a state of deep sleep quickly, enhancing the duration and quality of the REM sleep phase. The REM, or Rapid Eye Movement phase, is a critical period of sleep responsible for memory processing and dreaming. The MyWaves device thus presents a novel approach to improving sleep quality, aiming to enhance not just the quantity but the quality of sleep.

Accidental Discovery And Validation

The discovery of the MyWaves device’s potential came about fortuitously when Dr. Destexhe fell asleep on a flight while listening to recordings of his own brainwaves. Intrigued by the experience, he conducted blind tests with students, who overwhelmingly preferred tracks derived from their own brainwaves, even without knowing which tracks were theirs. These tests further substantiated the premise of the MyWaves device and its potential as a sleep aid.

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the MyWaves product has created quite a stir in the tech and health sectors. It is expected to be launched soon, with a price point of around £400, marking an exciting new chapter in the quest for better sleep.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
10 seconds ago
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
The global sporting landscape is facing ongoing disruptions due to Covid-19, as highlighted by the recent incident involving New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner. A crucial player in the Kiwi T20I set-up, Santner tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against Pakistan in Auckland. His test result, which came back positive just
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
10 mins ago
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
11 mins ago
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
2 mins ago
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
4 mins ago
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
5 mins ago
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
5 seconds
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
11 seconds
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
13 seconds
ICJ Urged to Act Urgently on Gaza: South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
29 seconds
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
34 seconds
Philippine Defense Department Spearheads Transformation and Unity at Traditional New Year's Call
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
34 seconds
Privileged Radicals Disrupt NYC in Anti-Israel Protest
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
56 seconds
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
2 mins
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
2 mins
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
32 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
39 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app