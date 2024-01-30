Mysuru Residents Protest Against Waste Dumping by City Corporation

Residents of Old Kesare and surrounding areas in Mysuru have risen in protest against the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for persistently dumping waste in their locality. The demonstrators, organized under the banner of Jana Spandana Samithi, locked the primary gate of the Kesare waste treatment plant and called for the relocation of the dumping yard to the city outskirts due to the unbearable stench, health risks, and declining property values.

Impact on Local Community

The waste treatment plant and dump yard, both established by MCC, are uncomfortably close to residential layouts, schools, and healthcare facilities, intensifying the distress of the local residents. The area also houses a modern abattoir and meat waste plant, which attracts scavengers such as dogs, vultures, and crows, creating additional sanitary concerns. The residents argue that the MCC's decision to continue dumping waste in Old Kesare has led to unhygienic conditions and a pervasive, unpleasant smell in the area.

Misplaced Waste Processing Plant

In the past, MCC diverted household waste from Vidyaranyapuram-JP Nagar to a new plant near Old Kesare, designed to process 200 tonnes of waste daily. However, the close proximity of this plant to educational institutions, hospitals, and a new Regional Transport Office (RTO), not to mention the recently constructed Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, is causing significant distress for residents.

Residents' Ultimatum to MCC

Residents have expressed their strong opposition to the MCC's plans for more projects in the area. They fear being displaced from their native land and have warned the MCC to refrain from activities that pose a threat to their lives. The local community has threatened to escalate their protests if the MCC fails to address the issues promptly and safeguard their health and welfare.