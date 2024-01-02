en English
Africa

Mystery Patient at Military Hospital Seeks Identification After Accident

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Mystery Patient at Military Hospital Seeks Identification After Accident

In a remarkable display of community spirit mixed with mystery, the Ghana Armed Forces reported an unidentified patient admitted at the 37 Military Hospital since November 13, 2023. The man, of middle age, was found unconscious on the Tema Motorway, a victim of a hit-and-run. A good Samaritan ensured he reached the safety of professional healthcare. Despite his condition stabilizing under the watchful care of the Neuro Ward, the hospital staff have been unable to determine his identity or find any family members.

Unidentified Patient Needs Assistance

The patient’s treatment continues unabated, but the lingering question of his identity grows more pressing. The Ghana Armed Forces is now turning to the media and the public for assistance, hoping someone out there can shed light on the man’s life before his unfortunate accident. The search for the patient’s family is a priority, as they remain oblivious to his critical condition.

Mystery Shrouds the Patient

The patient’s situation is a stark reminder of the vulnerability many face in times of unexpected calamities. The chance encounter with a kind-hearted Samaritan may have saved his life, but the Tema Motorway accident left the man without any identification, turning him into an enigma. The lack of information about the man has made the hospital’s task more challenging, yet their dedication to his recovery remains unwavering.

A Call For Public Assistance

As the man undergoes treatment in the Neuro Ward, the Ghana Armed Forces is making a public appeal to help identify him. The aim is to reunite him with his family and give him a chance at a full recovery. This incident underscores the importance of community engagement in solving such mysteries and highlights the strength of collective efforts in overcoming obstacles.

Africa Ghana Health
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

