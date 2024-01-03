en English
Business

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

In the bustling city of Manhattan, Kansas, a local small business owner, Jeremy Burns, battles against an unexplainable medical condition. The proprietor of Hard Knocks Small Engine Repair, Burns is known for his dedication to his work and his strong bond with the community. But a sudden and mysterious illness has severely disrupted his life.

A Medical Enigma

Approximately 18 months ago, Burns began experiencing symptoms that would soon change his life dramatically. He noticed swelling in his bones and a persistent joint pain, symptoms which have progressively worsened over time. Despite numerous consultations with renowned medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic and the University of Kansas, and even the CDC, a definitive diagnosis remains elusive. This medical enigma has not only impacted Burns’ mobility but also his quality of life.

The Impact on Work and Family

Burns, who has been a dedicated resident of the Manhattan area for over a decade, had to break the news of his health situation to his loyal customer base. The once thriving business has now been reduced to operating minimal hours due to his health deterioration. This mysterious condition has not only affected his ability to work but also his cherished time with his family, including his wife and five children.

Community Support Amidst Hardship

Despite the trials, Burns has expressed his profound gratitude for the relationships he has built over the years with his customers. Amidst the possibility of selling his business to manage his mounting medical bills, a ray of hope has emerged. A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated with a goal of raising $20,000 to support Burns’ medical expenses. As of this report, the campaign has garnered nearly $9,000, proving once again the power of community support.

Business Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

