Mystery Marks on Trump's Hand Ignite Online Speculation Amidst Defamation Trial

Former President Donald Trump, en route to his second defamation trial involving E. Jean Carroll, was spotted with curious red marks on his hand, igniting social media speculation about their cause. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, shed light on the possible origins of these marks, attributing them to a range of potential causes.

Mystery Marks: Trump's Hand Under Scrutiny

A photograph of Trump exiting Trump Tower with prominent red marks on his fingers and palm became a point of heated discussion online. The image was first flagged by Drudge Report, which referred to the marks as 'mystery cuts.' Theories swiftly arose, ranging from hand herpes and syphilis to blood stains and burns. Some even queried if Trump was suffering from 'early-stage leprosy.' The conjecture did not stop there, with implications being drawn about Trump's health and self-care routines, raising concerns about his proposed healthcare plan.

Professional Insight: Dermatologist Weighs In

Dr. Zeichner offered four potential explanations for the marks. He cited excessive dryness, potentially due to Trump's well-known germophobic tendencies leading to frequent handwashing, or the harsh cold weather. He suggested blisters from friction activities like golf, a sport Trump is known to enjoy. He mentioned a chemical burn from lime juice exposure in sunlight, known as 'margarita burn,' an intriguing theory given Trump's publicly known abstinence from alcohol. Lastly, he proposed the possibility of bug bites. Despite these expert insights, the exact cause of the red marks remains undisclosed.

Simultaneously: Defamation Trial in Progress

Parallel to the online speculation surrounding Trump's hand, the defamation trial was unfolding. Carroll, a former Elle columnist, testified in Manhattan federal court accusing Trump of shattering her reputation by denying her sexual assault allegations and labeling her a 'wack job.' Carroll alleges that she lost millions of readers and her longtime gig at Elle Magazine due to Trump's reactions. Amidst multiple courtroom clashes and procedural missteps by Trump's lawyer, the trial continues, with Carroll seeking more than 10 million in damages in addition to the 5 million ordered last spring.