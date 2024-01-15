Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem

In a grim turn of events, a 52-year-old man, Muhammad Sohail, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan was found lifeless in a hotel room on Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal. The man was scheduled to embark on a journey to Malaysia the following day. The discovery of a Dubai card with the body adds another layer of intrigue to the unfortunate incident.

Unraveling the Circumstances

Upon receiving no response to several phone calls, the authorities were alerted. The hotel room door was forcibly opened by the police in conjunction with Muhammad Sohail’s nephew, revealing the tragic scene. The police found no signs of physical torture on Sohail’s body, eliminating immediate suspicions of foul play.

Pending Postmortem Examination

The case took an even more serious turn when the body was transported to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death remains a mystery until the results are revealed. The family of the deceased has, however, shared that Muhammad Sohail had a history of respiratory and heart disease, potentially offering some clue to his untimely death.

A City in Alarm

This incident has sent ripples of concern across the city, coming close on the heels of another unsettling discovery. Only a month prior, in Karachi’s Korangi district, a woman’s body was found under suspicious circumstances. The woman’s parents hold her mother-in-law responsible, alleging torture and murder.

As investigations into both cases continue, Karachi’s citizens wait with bated breath for answers, hoping for justice and peace for the departed souls.