en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem

In a grim turn of events, a 52-year-old man, Muhammad Sohail, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan was found lifeless in a hotel room on Karachi’s Shahra-e-Faisal. The man was scheduled to embark on a journey to Malaysia the following day. The discovery of a Dubai card with the body adds another layer of intrigue to the unfortunate incident.

Unraveling the Circumstances

Upon receiving no response to several phone calls, the authorities were alerted. The hotel room door was forcibly opened by the police in conjunction with Muhammad Sohail’s nephew, revealing the tragic scene. The police found no signs of physical torture on Sohail’s body, eliminating immediate suspicions of foul play.

Pending Postmortem Examination

The case took an even more serious turn when the body was transported to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death remains a mystery until the results are revealed. The family of the deceased has, however, shared that Muhammad Sohail had a history of respiratory and heart disease, potentially offering some clue to his untimely death.

A City in Alarm

This incident has sent ripples of concern across the city, coming close on the heels of another unsettling discovery. Only a month prior, in Karachi’s Korangi district, a woman’s body was found under suspicious circumstances. The woman’s parents hold her mother-in-law responsible, alleging torture and murder.

As investigations into both cases continue, Karachi’s citizens wait with bated breath for answers, hoping for justice and peace for the departed souls.

0
Crime Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Mohbad's Death: Father's Suspicion and Public Speculation Mount
The recent death of Nigerian artist, Mohbad, has sparked contentious debates, as his father shares troubling details about the circumstances surrounding his demise. In a riveting interview with TVC News, Mohbad’s father, a man in his 60s, revealed that he discovered his son’s body already embalmed by locals when he arrived at his residence. To
Mohbad's Death: Father's Suspicion and Public Speculation Mount
Dog-Related Dispute Turns Violent in Greater Noida High-Rise Society
6 mins ago
Dog-Related Dispute Turns Violent in Greater Noida High-Rise Society
All Remaining Hostages Freed in Ecuador Prison Riots Amid Military Crackdown on Criminal Groups
6 mins ago
All Remaining Hostages Freed in Ecuador Prison Riots Amid Military Crackdown on Criminal Groups
Former Logan City Mayor Timothy Luke Smith Receives Extended Supervised Release
3 mins ago
Former Logan City Mayor Timothy Luke Smith Receives Extended Supervised Release
Teen Strangled to Death by Girlfriend Over STD Argument: A Glimpse into a Toxic Relationship
4 mins ago
Teen Strangled to Death by Girlfriend Over STD Argument: A Glimpse into a Toxic Relationship
Migori Shaken: Woman Abducted, Daughter Assaulted in Night Invasion
5 mins ago
Migori Shaken: Woman Abducted, Daughter Assaulted in Night Invasion
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
9 seconds
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
20 seconds
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
25 seconds
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
25 seconds
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
29 seconds
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
46 seconds
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
54 seconds
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County
1 min
Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
1 min
Cleveland Guardians Welcome Dan Puente Amidst Major Coaching Staff Reshuffle
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app