Mysterious Death in Bondo Town: Man Found Dead in Guest House

In the quiet town of Bondo, a grim discovery was made that shook the local community. The lifeless body of a 61-year-old man, Nicholas Ogada Ogol, was discovered in the confines of a guest house room. The unsettling discovery was made around 10:30 am by the guest house attendants, rousing more questions than answers.

Check-in Details and Discovery

According to Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo, the deceased had checked into the guest house alone around 8:00 pm the previous night. Nicholas Ogada Ogol, it was reported, appeared intoxicated at the time of his check-in. In the light of the following day, his lifeless body was found when guest house attendants, led by caretaker Eveline Atieno, entered to clean the room.

No Visible Injuries

The body of Nicholas Ogada Ogol bore no visible physical injuries, adding a further layer of mystery to the already perplexing situation. In the vicinity of the body, attendants discovered a total of 90 HIV treatment tablets, a fact that adds another dimension to the unfolding investigation.

Investigation and Autopsy Pending

Immediately after the discovery, the police were alerted and promptly arrived at the scene. The body has been transferred to the Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary, where an autopsy is pending. As the town of Bondo awaits answers, the investigations into the mysterious death of Nicholas Ogada Ogol have commenced, spearheaded by the local police station officers.