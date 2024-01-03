en English
Health

Myriad Genetics: Leading the Way in Personalized Medicine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
Myriad, a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, is leveraging genetic insights to transform patient care and reduce healthcare costs. The company’s specialized genetic tests are designed to assess disease risk and aid medical professionals in making informed treatment decisions across diverse medical fields. Myriad has announced that a presentation will be accessible through a live webcast on their website’s investor relations section, with an archived version available for later viewing.

Relay Therapeutics and Neumora Therapeutics Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Relay Therapeutics Inc. and Neumora Therapeutics Inc. are set to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Relay Therapeutics, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, is revolutionizing the drug discovery process by integrating cutting-edge computational and experimental technologies, with an aim to deliver life-changing therapies to patients. Neumora Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is redefining neuroscience drug development with seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs targeting novel mechanisms of action for neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

ORYZON, Cardio Diagnostics, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Making Strides

ORYZON, a public clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has received a grant for ORY-4001 from the ALS Association in the U.S. and has secured new financing through a Convertible Bond Program. Cardio Diagnostics is shifting the approach to heart disease from treatment-based to prevention-based, using epigenetics-based technologies powered by artificial intelligence for precision cardiovascular medicine. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is slated to present at two upcoming investor conferences focusing on TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia, following positive topline results in the second pivotal Phase 3 trial.

Tempus and Editas Medicine: Implementing Precision Therapies at Scale

Tempus, a precision medicine company, is implementing precision therapies at scale with AI-enabled solutions that identify gaps in care and monitor the performance of guideline adoption for precision therapies. Editas Medicine, Inc., focusing on the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing systems, will also present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. These advancements in precision medicine and genetic testing are part of a broader initiative to incorporate genetic information into patient care, personalizing treatment, and enhancing patient outcomes.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

