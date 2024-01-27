MyHixel: Pioneering AI-Driven Sexual Wellness for Men

MyHixel, an innovative newcomer in the sexual wellness industry, has taken a unique approach to address premature ejaculation (PE), a medical condition that affects numerous men worldwide. The groundbreaking product, MyHixel Control, is a result of the vision of Patricia Lopez, who noticed a glaring gap in male-focused sexual health products that prioritize wellness and education over explicitness.

MyHixel Control: A Unique Therapeutic Tool

The MyHixel system is a synergy of a fleshlight-like toy and a companion app, designed to work hand-in-hand. Unlike traditional methods, the MyHixel Control's primary approach is the utilization of video-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), nutrition, fitness, and mindfulness plans. The product's unique blend of physical and digital components has made it a pacesetter in the sexual health industry.

Artificial Intelligence: Personalizing Therapy and Training

The MyHixel Control app employs machine learning and artificial intelligence to customize therapy and training sessions. These technological advances enable the app to adapt progressively to the user's performance and progress, offering a highly personalized route to overcoming PE. The product caters to men with both primary and secondary PE and those seeking to enhance their sexual performance.

Clinical Trials: Promising Results

MyHixel Control's efficacy is not just a claim but a proven fact. Clinical trials have shown that men can multiply their endurance by up to seven times, with an average improvement from three minutes to a staggering 10-11 minutes. The MyHixel II device is waterproof, allowing for easy maintenance, and connects to the application via Bluetooth.

From Vision to Reality

The journey of MyHixel started with Patricia Lopez, a professional with a background in tourism and marketing. The lack of male-oriented products in the sexual health industry led her to create MyHixel. Before bringing MyHixel to life, Lopez consulted sex therapists, doctors, and neurologists, and worked with a leading sex toy brand, ensuring the product's efficacy. Having successfully launched MyHixel and sold 30,000 units, the company is now setting its sights on developing a new product targeting erectile dysfunction, seeking to further disrupt the sexual wellness industry.