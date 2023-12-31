Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-Reaching Implications

In an intriguing case of rare pulmonary infection, a 23-year-old woman with a history of childhood pneumonia and Crohn’s disease treated with adalimumab, a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) inhibitor, was diagnosed with Mycobacterium szulgai (M. szulgai). The bacterium, accounting for less than 0.2% of all non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) infections, primarily manifests in a manner similar to pulmonary tuberculosis but can also present as extrapulmonary disease, affecting individuals with pre-existing lung conditions or compromised immune systems.

Persistent Cough: A Forewarning

The patient reported a persistent productive cough lasting six months. A chest computed tomography (CT) scan revealed cavitations and bronchiectasis, initially suggestive of pulmonary tuberculosis. However, subsequent sputum samples and bronchoalveolar lavage culture confirmed the presence of M. szulgai infection.

Switching Gears: A Change in Treatment

Adhering to the ATS/IDSA clinical practice guidelines for NTM pulmonary disease, the patient’s adalimumab treatment was discontinued. A regimen of isoniazid, rifampin, and ethambutol was initiated. Portugal lacks facilities for Drug susceptibility testing (DST) for M. szulgai, but the patient exhibited clinical improvement and culture conversion, indicative of treatment efficacy.

Beyond the Case: Implications and Recommendations

The case underscores the risk of NTM infections linked to the use of TNF-α inhibitors. Multidrug therapy for M. szulgai infection typically includes a macrolide (azithromycin or clarithromycin), rifampin, and ethambutol, with a treatment duration recommendation of 12 months. This case study brings to light the need for increased vigilance in patients on immunosuppressive treatment, especially when presenting with persistent respiratory symptoms.