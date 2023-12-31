en English
Health

Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-Reaching Implications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:46 am EST
Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-Reaching Implications

In an intriguing case of rare pulmonary infection, a 23-year-old woman with a history of childhood pneumonia and Crohn’s disease treated with adalimumab, a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) inhibitor, was diagnosed with Mycobacterium szulgai (M. szulgai). The bacterium, accounting for less than 0.2% of all non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) infections, primarily manifests in a manner similar to pulmonary tuberculosis but can also present as extrapulmonary disease, affecting individuals with pre-existing lung conditions or compromised immune systems.

Persistent Cough: A Forewarning

The patient reported a persistent productive cough lasting six months. A chest computed tomography (CT) scan revealed cavitations and bronchiectasis, initially suggestive of pulmonary tuberculosis. However, subsequent sputum samples and bronchoalveolar lavage culture confirmed the presence of M. szulgai infection.

Switching Gears: A Change in Treatment

Adhering to the ATS/IDSA clinical practice guidelines for NTM pulmonary disease, the patient’s adalimumab treatment was discontinued. A regimen of isoniazid, rifampin, and ethambutol was initiated. Portugal lacks facilities for Drug susceptibility testing (DST) for M. szulgai, but the patient exhibited clinical improvement and culture conversion, indicative of treatment efficacy.

Beyond the Case: Implications and Recommendations

The case underscores the risk of NTM infections linked to the use of TNF-α inhibitors. Multidrug therapy for M. szulgai infection typically includes a macrolide (azithromycin or clarithromycin), rifampin, and ethambutol, with a treatment duration recommendation of 12 months. This case study brings to light the need for increased vigilance in patients on immunosuppressive treatment, especially when presenting with persistent respiratory symptoms.

Health Portugal
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

