Mustang Public Schools' Superintendent Calls for Unity and Support Following Tragic Week

In the wake of a heartrending week at Mustang Public Schools in Oklahoma, Superintendent Charles Bradley directed a profound message to the school community mourning the loss of a student who tragically ended their life and another who attempted suicide. Acknowledging the intense sorrow enveloping the school and wider community, Bradley voiced his deep grief over the incidents at Mustang High School. He also took the opportunity to commend the community for their overwhelming support during this period of collective grieving.

Engaging with The Future Generation

Bradley emphasized the importance of parents having meaningful conversations with their children during these trying times. His message suggested a series of open-ended questions designed to elicit genuine communication, providing a roadmap for parents to navigate the often challenging terrain of adolescent mental health. As an integral part of the community, parents, he suggested, play a pivotal role in shaping the emotional landscape of their children.

Proactive Measures in Motion

Outlined in Bradley's message were the district's proactive steps to confront the crisis. This includes a collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Education's student development department to identify resources and plan further actions. The district, he revealed, is willing to take every possible measure to prevent any such incidents from recurring.

Collaborating for Mental Health

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, which has offered its assistance, will be a key partner in this collective effort. The district is keen on leveraging the expertise and resources of this important institution to bolster its mental health initiatives. In addition, Bradley highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach that includes addressing the legal aspects of critical issues such as cyberbullying. With this in mind, the district plans to meet with state lawmakers to discuss potential legal interventions.

Resources and Support

Mustang Public Schools has provided a link to their bullying prevention website, a significant resource in the fight against bullying. They have also listed various mental health resources, underlining the crucial role of community support in ensuring the wellbeing of its members. At the end of the day, the message was clear: everyone in the community is valued, and it's a joint responsibility to keep everyone safe and cared for.