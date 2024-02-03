Music Makers in Lincoln Rally Against Cancer: The Battle of Kushner and Adams

In the Lincoln music community, two of its cornerstones, Benjamin Kushner and Don 'DA' Adams, are now locked in a battle against cancer and its accompanying financial burdens. They have become the recipients of the same support they've given to their community, with fundraisers underway to help alleviate their medical expenses.

Facing Stage 4 Leukemia: Benjamin Kushner

Kushner, an active figure in Lincoln's music scene since the 1990s, has graced several bands including The Millions, The Mezcal Brothers, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, and the Wondermonds. His battle with stage 4 leukemia began in 2017. A new drug initially held the disease at bay, allowing Kushner to continue touring, even in Europe. However, the cancer made a comeback last year, demanding expensive treatment and rendering him unable to work.

Stepping up to help her father, Marina Kushner has organized a pottery sale fundraiser. The event will showcase pieces from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty and students, with sales continuing online post the physical event.

Throat Tumor Turns Severe: Don 'DA' Adams

Adams, the production manager for Pinnacle Bank Arena, has been a key figure within Lincoln's music scene. His journey with cancer began last year when a throat tumor was discovered. The disease has since metastasized to his abdomen. Currently on unpaid medical leave, Adams is undergoing chemotherapy and grappling with high medical costs and insurance premiums.

To support Adams, Pete Franks has initiated a GoFundMe fundraiser. Donations can also be made directly through Venmo.

The Lincoln music community, known for its camaraderie and mutual support, now rallies around these two individuals. The hope is that Kushner and Adams can surmount their health and financial obstacles, echoing the strength and resilience inherent in their music.