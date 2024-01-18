MUSC Partners with S.C. State to Revolutionize Student Healthcare

Students at South Carolina State University (SCSU) have a new reason to be optimistic about their healthcare services. The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has set the wheels in motion for a groundbreaking partnership with SCSU in Orangeburg. This venture, the first of its kind for MUSC Health Orangeburg, seeks to uplift student health and enrich their academic journey.

Bringing Healthcare to Campus

Under this new arrangement, MUSC will offer a dual-layered healthcare system to students. First, telemedicine services will be made available to students, permitting them to access real-time medical services that dovetail with their academic timetable. Second, an advanced practice practitioner will be at the university campus for a minimum of six hours a week to address students' health issues in person.

Walter Bennett, CEO of MUSC Health Orangeburg, hailed the importance of this initiative for students who find themselves at a distance from home. The goal is to offer peace of mind not only to students but also to their parents. The on-site practitioner will provide a range of clinical services from basic treatments to referrals, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage.

Reducing Dependence on Emergency Departments

The partnership aims to decrease students' reliance on emergency departments for primary care needs. By providing medical services on campus, students can receive timely care without the need for an emergency room visit. This approach could significantly reduce healthcare costs, and more importantly, ensure students receive appropriate care at the right time.

Overseeing the Healthcare Revolution

A joint committee from both MUSC and S.C. State will supervise the program to make certain it tailors to the unique needs of the student body. The committee will also ensure alignment with the program's objectives. The partnership is set to kick-off this spring, with a mission to optimize healthcare in the Orangeburg community and maintain proximity to home for patients.

This collaboration between MUSC and SCSU is not merely about providing student health services. It's about strengthening the ties between two institutions and setting a precedent for student healthcare in South Carolina and beyond. The students of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and this partnership ensures they take on that role with the best health possible.