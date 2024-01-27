Mumbai's Esteemed Doctors Reunite for 50th Anniversary with a Musical Tribute to Their Alma Mater

Mumbai, the bustling metropolis, recently celebrated India's 75th Republic Day in a distinct manner. The Class of 1974 alumni from the renowned KEM Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College congregated for their 50th reunion in a unique blend of nostalgia, camaraderie, and tribute. The reunion, marking the largest in the college's history, witnessed the attendance of over 175 alumni, distinguished doctors, and medical professionals, now in their late 60s and 70s.

'Yesterday Once More': A Musical Extravaganza

Highlighting the celebration was a special musical performance titled 'Yesterday Once More.' Clothed in theatrical costumes, the alumni reenacted significant historical moments of Mumbai and their alma mater. These moments encompassed the transformation of Bombay into today's Mumbai, and the development of Parel as a textile hub.

The musical was skillfully choreographed by famed Indian choreographer Shaimak Davar and co-directed by Dr. Swati Piramal. It not only celebrated the college's founders but also paid tribute to the indomitable spirit of the city through various forms of dance and song.

Homage to Memories and Nationalistic Spirit

The event was not merely a reunion; it served as a walk down memory lane. The alumni paid homage to their student days and the nationalistic spirit of their time. This remarkable gathering was a testament to the enduring bonds and significant contributions of the Class of '74 alumni to the medical fraternity and society at large.

Dr. Swati Piramal: A Pillar of Medicine and Business

Among the notable figures, Dr. Swati Piramal, who played Queen Alexandra in the musical, stood out. A stalwart in both medicine and business, she had spearheaded an initiative to create a no-polio zone during her college years. This initiative significantly reduced polio cases in the area, demonstrating her commitment to public health.

The grand reunion, aside from the musical performance and reminiscence, included visits to the college, a charity drive, and a leisurely weekend in Alibaug. This unique event served as a testament to the everlasting connections and contributions of the Class of '74 alumni.