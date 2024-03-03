Mumbai Hospital's Fertility OPD Offers Hope to Underprivileged Couples

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run hospital in Sion, Mumbai, has launched a pioneering Fertility OPD offering free assisted reproductive technologies (ART) level 1 fertility treatments to underprivileged couples. Since its launch, the OPD has treated 133 infertile couples, with 18 of them successfully conceiving. The hospital plans to offer more advanced ART procedures, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in the future. Despite the high cost of fertility treatments in India, the Fertility OPD has provided hope and support to economically disadvantaged couples struggling with infertility in Mumbai.

Breaking Barriers in Fertility Treatment

Launched in October 2023, the Fertility OPD at Sion hospital represents a significant step towards making fertility treatments accessible to all. By providing free ART level-1 fertility treatments, the OPD is breaking financial barriers that often prevent underprivileged couples from seeking help for infertility. The treatments offered include Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), ovulation induction, fertility medicines, cycle monitoring, and cervical mucus monitoring, all crucial steps in helping couples conceive.

Success Stories and Future Plans

Among the success stories are couples from Dharavi and Sion Koliwada, who, after years of struggling with infertility, have now conceived thanks to the OPD's services. These stories not only highlight the OPD's immediate impact but also underscore the broader potential of expanding access to fertility treatments. Looking ahead, the hospital seeks approval to offer ART level-2 procedures, like IVF, which could further enhance its ability to help couples conceive.

Overcoming Financial and Emotional Hurdles

The high cost of fertility treatments is a significant hurdle for many, with some procedures running into lakhs of rupees and not covered by insurance. The Fertility OPD addresses this challenge head-on, providing not only medical but also emotional support to couples. The importance of counseling and emotional support in fertility treatment cannot be overstated, and the OPD's approach reflects a comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in infertility.

The launch of the Fertility OPD at Sion hospital marks a hopeful beginning for many couples in Mumbai. By offering free and accessible fertility treatments, the OPD is not just helping couples conceive but is also challenging societal barriers and stigmas associated with infertility. As the hospital looks to expand its services, the future seems brighter for those dreaming of parenthood but deterred by financial constraints.