Multnomah County to Launch 24/7 Sobering Center with State Support Amid Fentanyl Crisis

Multnomah County is moving forward with an ambitious plan to establish a 24-hour sobering center, designed to provide acute care for individuals suffering from severe intoxication.

This initiative, costing an estimated $25.2 million for building acquisition and renovation plus an annual operating cost of $14.5 million, comes as a response to the heightened fentanyl state of emergency declared by city, county, and state officials. The center aims to alleviate the burden on emergency services by offering a dedicated facility where first responders can bring individuals experiencing intoxication.

Addressing a Critical Need

The proposed sobering center is expected to fill a significant gap in crisis care within the community, serving adults 18 and older who are acutely intoxicated but not in immediate physical or medical danger. Plans include a phased opening, starting with 15 beds, and the eventual provision of 35 to 50 beds or "sleeping pods". Unique to this initiative are four specialized vans, estimated to cost around $380,000, which will facilitate the safe transport of individuals from the streets to the center, coordinating with emergency 911 dispatchers or county crisis line call takers.

Collaborative Effort and Community Support

The project is spearheaded by County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards, who has been instrumental in rallying support from city and state officials, including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Governor Tina Kotek. The plan has emerged from over four years of community discussions and the collective efforts of an 11-member core group, comprising city and county representatives, healthcare professionals, and judicial figures. This collaboration underscores the community's commitment to enhancing public health and safety by providing a compassionate and effective solution for managing public intoxication.

Strategic Location and Services

The center's strategic location will be chosen for ease of access by multiple law enforcement agencies and proximity to a hospital emergency department. It will offer more than just a place to sober up; with the potential for clients to receive counseling and be referred to residential detox, withdrawal management centers, or other support services as part of a comprehensive approach to recovery. This initiative also aligns with legislative efforts to recriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs, serving as a potential diversion from jail for low-level offenses.