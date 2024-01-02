en English
Health

Multiplex Multicolor Antiviral Assay: A Game-Changer in Antiviral Research

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
In a significant breakthrough in antiviral research, scientists have developed a novel cell-based multiplex multicolor antiviral assay. The assay has been designed to profile antiviral activities against multiple viruses simultaneously. This innovative methodology employs reporter viruses tagged with spectrally distinct fluorescent proteins and high content imaging (HCI) for real-time quantification of infection.

Methodology and Application

What sets this assay apart is that it bypasses the need for fixation, immunostaining, or molecular analysis. This unique feature makes it a potent tool for high-throughput screening (HTS). The assay was demonstrated using orthoflaviviruses, which include dengue virus serotype 2 (DENV-2), Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV), and yellow fever virus (YFV). These viruses were tagged with different fluorescent proteins and used to infect Vero cells expressing near-infrared fluorescent protein (V-NIR cells).

Assay’s Potential and Expansion

The assay is capable of directly detecting drug sensitivity and cytotoxicity by the reduction in the number of V-NIR cells. The scope of its application has been expanded to include other virus families such as chikungunya, parainfluenza, and Bunyamwera viruses. A kernel has been developed to translate multidimensional HTS data into a simple RGB color code, which aids in the representation of compound efficacy.

Validation and Future Implications

The assay was validated through a pilot-scale screen of 1,256 small molecules. This screening identified potential antiviral hits, including some with dual activity and one with activity against all three orthoflaviviruses. The researchers also generated recombinant viruses expressing a range of different fluorescent proteins. These retained replication competence and allowed multiple infections in any combination. Challenges such as spectral overlap and reporter brightness were addressed. The multiplex assay was further optimized for co-infections and validated using reference sera and small molecule inhibitors, affirming the feasibility and robustness of the approach.

The development and successful validation of this multiplex multicolor antiviral assay mark a significant milestone in antiviral research. It holds the potential to greatly facilitate the discovery and profiling of broad-spectrum antivirals against current and emerging viruses, contributing to global health security.

Health Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

