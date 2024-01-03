en English
Health

Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children

On January 8, a three-day anti-polio campaign is poised to kick off in the district of Multan, Pakistan, with the ambitious goal of providing polio vaccinations to over one million children. This initiative was the focal point of a meeting steered by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer. Chief Executive Officer of Health Authority, Dr Faisal Qaisrani, briefed the attendees about the campaign’s operational details.

Emphasizing the Campaign’s Significance

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Qadeer stressed the criticality of the campaign’s success. He underscored that parents refusing to cooperate with the anti-polio teams would face consequences. In an effort to expedite the process and reach as many children as possible, he directed officials to establish vaccination camps in densely populated areas.

Appeal to Parents

Qadeer made a heartfelt appeal to parents, urging them to ensure their children receive the vaccination. He reinforced that getting their children vaccinated is essential to safeguard them from crippling diseases such as polio.

Polio in Pakistan: A Persistent Struggle

Pakistan, unfortunately, still features among the only two countries globally with confirmed cases of poliovirus, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend travel restrictions for another three months. The WHO voiced its concern over the addition of four new cases of wild poliovirus in 2023, taking the year’s total to six. Alarmingly, at least 82 positive samples were detected in 2023, especially between September and November, in areas including Quetta, Karachi, and regions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar. The persistent resistance to vaccination in some areas prompted the extension of the travel advisory.

Polio, a highly infectious and paralyzing disease, usually spreads through contaminated water or food. To combat this, Pakistan has launched a week-long anti-polio campaign aiming to immunise nearly 24 million children.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

