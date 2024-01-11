mRNA Therapy for Rare Liver Disease Shows Promise in Preclinical Study

Groundbreaking research by scientists from UCL, King’s College London, and Moderna has unlocked a promising therapy for argininosuccinic aciduria, a rare genetic liver disease. The research team utilized mRNA technology, akin to that employed in COVID-19 vaccines, demonstrating the potential to treat this disorder that affects roughly one in 100,000 newborns.

mRNA Technology: A Game Changer

Published in the renowned Science Translational Medicine, the study involved administering the therapy weekly to mice. The treated mice displayed correction of the disease, leading to a notable increase in survival rate compared to untreated controls. The study’s encouraging results suggest that mRNA could be used to correct the disorder, which hampers protein breakdown and results in elevated ammonia levels in the blood.

Targeting Glutathione Regulation

Argininosuccinic aciduria is characterized by impaired glutathione regulation, a process critical to liver detoxification. Traditional gene therapies often use viral systems to deliver a functional gene, but these can prompt severe immune reactions. In contrast, the novel mRNA therapy, encapsulated in lipid microdroplets, can be injected intravenously, reaching liver cells without the adverse effects linked with viral vectors.

Broadening the Horizons of mRNA Therapies

The researchers, while buoyed by their successful trials in mice, are determined to transition the therapy to human trials in the coming years. Moderna, a key player in this research, is concurrently exploring mRNA therapies for other rare metabolic diseases in global clinical trials, indicating the broad potential of mRNA technology. The study, a blend of private and public funding, including Moderna, the Medical Research Council and various health research organizations, underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in advancing genetic disease treatment.

As we embark on this new era of personalized medicine, the potential of mRNA technology to offer treatments based on specific genetic mutations is truly transformative. The researchers are optimistic about expanding this approach to other inherited liver diseases, offering a beacon of hope for those suffering from currently incurable genetic diseases.