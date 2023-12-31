MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain

A groundbreaking study, published in Cureus journal on December 31, 2023, delves into the intriguing world of lumbar vertebral canal morphology and its correlation with symptomatic low back pain (LBP). The study, titled ‘The MRI of Lumbar Vertebral Canal in Low Back Pain: A Cross-Sectional Study,’ aimed to uncover the differences in anteroposterior diameter, transverse diameter, and thecal sac area of the lumbar vertebral canal between individuals with LBP and those without.

MRI: The Tool for Spine Anatomy Evaluation

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), a noninvasive tool with multiplanar imaging capabilities, was employed in the study for its superior ability to evaluate spine anatomy. The study included 200 participants, half of whom experienced symptomatic LBP, while the other half served as controls without LBP symptoms. The examination of these participants’ lumbar vertebral canals yielded significant results, suggesting that the morphological changes could indeed be associated with symptomatic LBP.

Changes in Lumbar Vertebral Canal

The study found that those with LBP had a decreased anteroposterior diameter, transverse diameter, and thecal sac area at each lumbar level when compared to the controls. Each of these findings was statistically significant, pointing towards a potential causative link between these morphological changes and symptomatic LBP. This crucial insight could substantially contribute to our understanding and management of LBP.

Spinal Stenosis and LBP

Spinal stenosis, a condition characterized by the narrowing of the central spinal canal, is often considered when the anteroposterior diameter is less than 12 mm. This condition is a common reason for spine imaging and can be a potential cause of LBP. The study was conducted in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, India, at a tertiary care center, and all participants provided informed consent. The Institutional Ethics Committee of Government Medical College Aurangabad approved the study protocol.