en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:22 pm EST
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain

A groundbreaking study, published in Cureus journal on December 31, 2023, delves into the intriguing world of lumbar vertebral canal morphology and its correlation with symptomatic low back pain (LBP). The study, titled ‘The MRI of Lumbar Vertebral Canal in Low Back Pain: A Cross-Sectional Study,’ aimed to uncover the differences in anteroposterior diameter, transverse diameter, and thecal sac area of the lumbar vertebral canal between individuals with LBP and those without.

MRI: The Tool for Spine Anatomy Evaluation

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), a noninvasive tool with multiplanar imaging capabilities, was employed in the study for its superior ability to evaluate spine anatomy. The study included 200 participants, half of whom experienced symptomatic LBP, while the other half served as controls without LBP symptoms. The examination of these participants’ lumbar vertebral canals yielded significant results, suggesting that the morphological changes could indeed be associated with symptomatic LBP.

Changes in Lumbar Vertebral Canal

The study found that those with LBP had a decreased anteroposterior diameter, transverse diameter, and thecal sac area at each lumbar level when compared to the controls. Each of these findings was statistically significant, pointing towards a potential causative link between these morphological changes and symptomatic LBP. This crucial insight could substantially contribute to our understanding and management of LBP.

Spinal Stenosis and LBP

Spinal stenosis, a condition characterized by the narrowing of the central spinal canal, is often considered when the anteroposterior diameter is less than 12 mm. This condition is a common reason for spine imaging and can be a potential cause of LBP. The study was conducted in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, India, at a tertiary care center, and all participants provided informed consent. The Institutional Ethics Committee of Government Medical College Aurangabad approved the study protocol.

0
Health India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine

By Quadri Adejumo

From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey

By Justice Nwafor

Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues

By Justice Nwafor

The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern

By Salman Khan

Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emer ...
@Health · 15 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emer ...
heart comment 0
Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential

By BNN Correspondents

Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland’s Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations

By BNN Correspondents

Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
12 seconds
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
38 seconds
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
4 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
8 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
9 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
11 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
11 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
14 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
15 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app