mplus Joins Hands with Delos: A Leap Towards Healthier Living Spaces in the UAE

In a novel move to boost indoor health and wellbeing, UAE-based property maintenance services provider, mplus, has joined forces with Delos, a pioneer in science-backed solutions for healthier indoor spaces. This partnership is aimed at improving the quality of air and water in homes, a critical need in a region where the hot climate necessitates constant air conditioning that can distribute allergens and other pollutants.

Embracing Healthier Indoor Environments

The upgraded services of mplus, part of the Emrill Group, encompass maintaining and cleaning air conditioning systems to mitigate these issues, and providing water quality solutions to reduce exposure to contaminants. According to recent surveys, there is a rising demand for health and wellness features in homes, with a substantial number of homeowners expressing concerns about the impact of their living environment on their health.

HEPA-Filtered Air Purifying Solutions

As part of its enhanced offerings, mplus will provide HEPA-filtered air purifying solutions, tailored to the specific needs of residents. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of promoting healthier lifestyles and sustainable living. Shariq Ahmad from mplus and Tekha Selim from Delos have underscored the importance of creating healthier living spaces, especially in the context of the UAE’s unique climate conditions.

Commitment to Innovation

With ISO accreditation, mplus offers a range of maintenance services, including air conditioning, electrical, plumbing, cleaning, painting, pest control, and commercial kitchen maintenance. The company takes pride in its professional staff, flexible service options, and a steadfast commitment to innovation. By leveraging Delos’ leading-edge health and wellness solutions, mplus aims to redefine the experience of living in the UAE, making it healthier and more sustainable.