mPATH Health Secures $1.1M, Innovates Cancer Screening with Tech and Behavioral Science

On March 5, 2024, mPATH Health announced a significant achievement in its mission to transform cancer prevention and care. The digital health company successfully closed its first funding round, raising a total of $1.1 million through angel investments and a grant from the National Cancer Institute. Located in Winston-Salem, N.C., mPATH Health is spearheaded by co-founders Drs. Dave Miller and Ajay Dharod, who initially developed their groundbreaking technology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Revolutionizing Preventive Care

mPATH Health is on a mission to save lives by making preventive cancer screenings more accessible and effective. By combining sophisticated algorithms with personalized outreach, the platform identifies individuals overdue for screenings, educates them on their options, and motivates them to take action. This innovative approach aims to overcome barriers to screening and improve early detection rates, which is crucial in the fight against cancer.

Strong Backing Reflects Confidence

The funding round was led by the Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable (WSPR) Fund, with additional support from several notable angel investor groups. This reflects a strong vote of confidence in mPATH Health's potential to make a significant impact on public health. The investors are drawn to the company's unique blend of entrepreneurial talent, medical expertise, and focus on behavioral health.

Expanding Reach and Capabilities

With the fresh capital, mPATH Health plans to expand its digital health platform to include new modules for various preventive care needs and incorporate artificial intelligence to enhance its outreach efforts. Currently, the platform is being used in three healthcare systems in North Carolina for colorectal and lung cancer screening, with plans to launch in a fourth major healthcare system soon. This expansion underscores mPATH's commitment to scaling its solution and improving healthcare outcomes on a wider scale.

The successful funding round and the ongoing expansion of mPATH Health's platform mark a pivotal moment in the quest to increase cancer screening rates and reduce the global burden of cancer. By leveraging technology and behavioral science, mPATH is setting a new standard for preventive care, one that promises to save lives and transform the way healthcare is delivered.