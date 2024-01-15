MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek’s Veterinary Lab

In a recent parliamentary session, MP Dinara Ashimova expressed grave concerns about a potentially hazardous situation in the heart of Bishkek. The matter at hand revolves around the construction of two multi-story residential buildings alarmingly close to the central veterinary laboratory. This laboratory, situated on Abdumomunov Street and sprawling across 36 acres, is governed by regulations that stipulate a buffer zone of at least one hectare. The reason behind this is the laboratory’s critical work on serious diseases, including, but not limited to, rabies, plague, and Siberian ulcer.

Construction Breaching Safety Boundaries

The core of the issue lies in the violation of these stipulated safety boundaries. Despite the regulations, the multi-story buildings are being erected in close vicinity to the lab. This proximity to a facility that deals with such potent diseases poses a significant risk to future residents. The primary fear being the catastrophic consequences in case of a leak from the laboratory.

Ashimova’s Stand and Call for Action

Ashimova did not shy away from voicing her apprehensions and the potential risks to residents. She emphasized the dire need for relocating the laboratory outside the city, away from residential areas. The MP also questioned the government’s decision to grant building permissions in such close proximity to the lab. In her eyes, this decision appears to be a blatant disregard for regulations and public safety.

Urgent Need for Government Intervention

She urged the government to take immediate action, stressing on the urgency of the situation. The potential health risks to residents from a possible leak are too great to be ignored. The matter requires swift intervention to prevent any tragic outcomes and safeguard the well-being of the city’s residents. Only time will tell whether her plea will be heeded or if the construction will continue unabated, putting lives at risk.