Movano Health’s Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women

Movano Health unveiled the Evie Ring, a unique health tracker designed exclusively for women, at CES 2024. The device, set apart by its holistic approach, incorporates features such as sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen level tracking, and a step counter. Its standout feature, however, is its capacity to offer individualized health insights by tracking trends over time, thereby aiding users in achieving their health objectives.

A New Dimension in Women’s Health

The Evie Ring, camouflaged by an arrow-like motif design, combines style and technology seamlessly. Its biometric sensor lights occasionally flash, revealing its purpose subtly. Users are required to input data manually, such as energy levels, workouts, and menstrual cycles, to receive personalized feedback.

Performance and Durability

The Evie Ring’s performance was put to the test at CES 2024, where it surpassed an Apple Watch in step tracking by recording 18,000 steps on the opening day. The ring’s water-resistant feature proved durable through frequent hand sanitizing and washing. Its battery life, spanning several days, recharges swiftly via a magnetic case.

Integration and Availability

The Evie Ring syncs with a mobile app to provide users with a personalized daily summary of their health data. Priced at $269 with no additional membership fees, the ring is currently compatible only with iOS, but plans are in place to extend support to Android. It is available for order in three finishes and is expected to start shipping later in the month.