Health

Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System’s Role in COVID-19

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
A team from Cornell University has recently released a study conducted on mice that has unveiled fresh insights into the role the immune system plays in the pathology of COVID-19. The study, published in Science Advances, used a mouse model of COVID-19 exhibiting mild symptoms, primarily weight loss, to compare the immune response between standard wild-type mice and genetically modified ‘rag-/-‘ mice.

Genetically Modified Mice in Focus

The ‘rag-/-‘ mice lack B and T lymphocytes, which are vital components of adaptive immunity. These modified mice surprisingly did not lose weight post-infection and even managed to gain a marginal amount, in stark contrast to the wild-type mice that began losing weight after infection. Interestingly, the ‘rag-/-‘ mice initially had lower viral loads but maintained higher levels of the virus at later stages compared to the wild-type mice.

Immune Cells and Inflammation

The research indicated that while adaptive immune cells are crucial for reducing SARS-CoV-2 levels, they might also contribute to increased inflammation and lung pathology. This suggests that SARS-CoV-2, unlike other respiratory viruses, may not cause significant damage without the adaptive immune response.

Potential for New Therapeutics

The study points towards the potential of developing therapeutics that modulate the immune response to balance virus clearance with the reduction of inflammation. This new understanding may help manage pandemic morbidity and mortality more effectively in the future. The findings of this study provide a fresh perspective on the role of the adaptive immune system in COVID-19 pathology and open up new avenues for therapeutic interventions.

Health Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

