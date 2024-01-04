Mountain Family Health Centers Announces New CEO

After an exhaustive search process, Mountain Family Health Centers (MFHC) has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement comes following the resignation of Ross Brooks, who held the helm for 11 years. The board of directors, in their quest for the perfect candidate, sought a balance of experience, skills, values, education, and personality. Their selection, the nationally recognized health policy researcher and educator, met all these criteria.

Meet the New CEO

Stepping into the role is Mr. Moyer, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the health care sector. His background spans policy, advocacy, philanthropy, and data analysis. Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Moyer conveyed his respect for the organization’s mission and its commitment to serving the communities in Roaring Fork, Eagle, and Colorado River Valley.

Impressive Track Record

Prior to his appointment, Moyer held the position of director of innovation at the Center for Improving Value in Health Care. There, he was instrumental in a pioneering multi-state data initiative. His experience also includes a seven-year tenure at the Colorado Health Foundation and roles with Kansas and Colorado Medicaid.

A Strong Academic Background

Moyer’s academic credentials are as impressive as his professional journey. He holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Washburn University. Currently, he resides in Glenwood Springs with his family.

As MFHC embarks on a new chapter under Moyer’s leadership, there is a palpable sense of optimism. His extensive experience, combined with his dedication to health care, make him a promising choice for leading the organization into the future.