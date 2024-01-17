Mount Sinai Transforms Resident Hall into Luxury Accommodation for Medical Trainees

In an ambitious stride towards improving the living condition of its medical trainees, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has unveiled the completed renovation project of Vista West. Formerly known as Resident Hall, the building stands tall on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The revamp is aimed at providing a more comfortable and appealing living environment for the residents and fellows of the institute.

Transforming Vista West into a Luxury Accommodation

Located at 515 West 59th Street, Vista West now boasts state-of-the-art amenities that are on par with luxury apartment complexes. The renovations encompass a variety of areas within the building. A top-of-the-line fitness center, adorned with modern equipment and an Echelon mirror for live workout sessions, is now a part of the new amenities. The courtyard has been revamped, with improved lighting and the addition of new picket fencing, offering an aesthetically pleasing outdoor space.

Interior Enhancements and Future Plans

Beyond the exterior, the interior of Vista West has also received significant upgrades. The lobby and elevator features have been modernized, offering a warm welcome to its residents. The apartments have been revamped with new cabinetry, countertops, and bathroom improvements, injecting a fresh wave of modernity and comfort. The building currently houses approximately 350 residents and fellows working across various clinical programs in the Mount Sinai Health System.

The Mount Sinai Health System: A Pillar of Healthcare in New York

The Mount Sinai Health System, a leading academic medical system in New York, encompasses eight hospitals, numerous outpatient practices and labs, and a reputable school of medicine and graduate education. With a workforce of over 43,000, it stands as a testament to comprehensive healthcare, offering a wide array of services ranging from birth to geriatrics. Known for tackling complex health care challenges, the system is a beacon of integrated and comprehensive care.

As the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai continues to improve its facilities, there are plans for additional renovations at Vista West. These include a new community room, study room, outdoor community space, and bike storage area, further enhancing the living conditions of its residents and fellows.