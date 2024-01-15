Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor ‘Uncle Randy’ Severely Injured

On the tranquil Sunday morning of January 14, 2024, the serene landscapes of Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine were disrupted by a dreadful motorcycle accident. The incident involved a beloved local figure, Randy Gilbert, a vegetable vendor known affectionately as ‘Uncle Randy’ or ‘Greens Man.’ Gilbert, a man of about 60 years, found himself in a disastrous collision while delivering fresh greens to his customers on his motorcycle.

The Collision

As per the accounts of those present at the scene, Gilbert was trying to overtake a vehicle, his view obscured by a cloud of dust. In this moment of reduced visibility, he collided with a pick-up truck, driven by Ralfton Jacobus, a fellow resident of Aranaputa. The impact was not head-on. Instead, Gilbert’s motorcycle clipped the front side of Jacobus’s truck. Eyewitnesses unanimously agreed – it was sheer fortune that Gilbert survived the crash.

The Aftermath

Post-accident, Gilbert was rushed to the Annai Health Centre for immediate medical attention. The diagnosis revealed severe injuries, the most critical being significant damage to his right leg. As his condition stabilized, he was transferred to the Lethem Regional Hospital for further treatment. The severity of his leg injury has led to concerns that amputation might be inevitable. Plans are currently in motion to transfer Gilbert to Brazil for specialized medical care.

Impact on the Community

The repercussions of this unfortunate incident were felt beyond the immediate circle of the victim. The accident led Annai Village to call off a planned games day, a reflection of the deep-rooted community spirit and solidarity. Gilbert’s accident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety, especially in conditions of low visibility.