Mothers United in Grief and Action: Black Balloon Day Highlights Overdose Epidemic

Amid the serene backdrop of Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, two mothers, Michelle Pepin and Lisa Bolton, stood united in their sorrow and determination. Each has faced the unimaginable loss of a child to drug overdose, yet their resolve to combat the stigma surrounding substance abuse remains unwavering. Observing Black Balloon Day, an event marked both nationally and internationally, they aim to bring attention to the far-reaching impacts of drug use and overdose deaths.

From Personal Loss to Public Advocacy

Michelle Pepin and Lisa Bolton, through their respective nonprofit organizations, The Dandelion Project and Picking Up The Pieces, strive to educate and raise awareness about the dangers of drug use. Their mission is fueled by personal tragedy—the loss of Pepin's son, Ian Nelson, and Bolton's daughter, Kerri Fernley, to drug overdoses. The women's efforts extend beyond mourning; they've launched M.U.T.E., or Mothers United to Educate, in memory of their children and others lost to substance use disorders and fentanyl poisonings. By setting up billboards and organizing events like Black Balloon Day, they challenge the misconceptions that drug addiction is limited to certain demographics.

Challenging Stigma and Spreading Hope

At the heart of their message is a powerful rejection of the stigma that often surrounds substance abuse. Pepin and Bolton argue that addiction can touch anyone, regardless of age, wealth, or social status. Their advocacy work includes creating poignant reminders of the lives lost, such as a display featuring the names of 11 overdose victims and black balloons symbolizing the void left by each passing. These memorials serve not only as a tribute but also as a stark warning of the ongoing opioid epidemic's toll.

A Commitment to Change

The resolve of these mothers to make a difference is palpable. At Good Shepherd's chapel, they placed stones with the names of overdose victims around a fountain—a symbolic gesture of their enduring commitment to their cause. "We're in it for the long haul," Bolton declared, underscoring their dedication to ending the cycle of addiction and loss. Through their work, Pepin and Bolton hope to foster a more compassionate and informed approach to addressing drug use and addiction, encouraging communities to support recovery and prevention efforts.

As the sun sets on another Black Balloon Day, the message from these tireless advocates is clear: the fight against drug addiction and the stigma it carries is far from over. But in their grief, Michelle Pepin and Lisa Bolton have found a purpose that transcends personal loss, offering hope and solidarity to others affected by this crisis. Their actions remind us that behind every statistic is a story, a family, and a community that can contribute to meaningful change.