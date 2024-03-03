Mothers Unite in Grief to Combat Fentanyl Crisis, Rally for Legislative Change

In a Maryland home transformed into a command center, April Babcock and Virginia Krieger, two mothers united by tragedy, lead Lost Voices of Fentanyl, an advocacy group fighting the deadly fentanyl crisis. Their organization, spotlighted among PEOPLE's 2024 Women Changing the World, aims to halt the drug's lethal toll, which claimed over 112,000 lives in 2023. Babcock and Krieger, whose children fell victim to fentanyl-laced drugs, are spearheading efforts to amend laws and awaken the public to the epidemic's grim reality.

From Personal Loss to Public Advocacy

The inception of Lost Voices of Fentanyl traces back to the profound losses of Babcock and Krieger. Babcock's son, Austen, and Krieger's daughter, Tiffany Robertson, both succumbed to substances they unknowingly consumed, which contained fentanyl. These personal tragedies propelled the mothers to shift their grief into activism. They have since organized annual protests in Washington, D.C., drawing attention to the crisis and advocating for stricter drug distribution penalties and public availability of opioid antidotes like Narcan. Their efforts extend to closing loopholes that allow fentanyl to bypass customs undetected.

Changing the Narrative

One significant aspect of their mission is to reframe the discourse around drug-related deaths. By rejecting the term 'overdose,' Babcock and Krieger emphasize that many victims, like their children, were poisoned by substances disguised as less harmful drugs. This perspective shift aims to reduce victim-blaming and highlight the deceitful nature of drug distribution that leads to fatalities. Their advocacy underscores the urgency of addressing the fentanyl crisis not just as a series of individual tragedies but as a widespread public health emergency.

Legislative Efforts and Future Directions

Their activism has sparked legislative interest. Babcock is slated to testify before the Maryland state legislature on bills targeting fentanyl distribution consequences. Similarly, recent legislative shifts in Oregon, as reported by AP News and UPI.com, reflect a growing recognition of the need for policy changes to combat the fentanyl epidemic. These changes include the reversal of drug decriminalization measures and increased funding for substance abuse education and treatment programs, signaling a potential shift towards more aggressive action against the crisis.

The battle against fentanyl may seem daunting, but Babcock and Krieger's resolve remains unshaken. They draw strength from their shared loss and the community of families they've united. Their advocacy not only honors the memory of their children but also lights a path towards prevention, aiming to spare others from similar heartache. The road ahead is challenging, but their efforts are a beacon of hope for change, emphasizing the power of collective action in the face of adversity.