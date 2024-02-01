Mother's Tragedy Spurs Petition for Routine STI Screening in Pregnancies

In a harrowing tale of loss and resilience, Kelly Kirk, a 33-year-old mother, is channeling her tragedy into a campaign for change. Her heartbreaking journey began when her infant daughter, Harper Rose Kirk, born prematurely at 18 weeks and three days, couldn't survive the world outside the womb. The cause of this premature birth was later traced back to untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs) - chlamydia and gonorrhea. Kelly was not routinely screened for these infections due to existing health guidelines in the UK that recommend full STI checks only for pregnant women under 25 or those with risk factors.

Misdiagnosis and Tragedy

Kelly's ordeal was made more agonizing by an initial misdiagnosis. Upon presenting at the hospital with symptoms, she was treated for thrush and a urinary tract infection. By the time her true condition was identified, it was tragically too late to save Harper Rose.

In the aftermath of her loss, Kelly is channeling her grief into a petition urging the government to provide funding for universal STI screening at the start of all pregnancies. The petition has a goal of 100,000 signatures, which would make it eligible for consideration in Parliament. A response from the government is mandated if the petition garners 10,000 signatures.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's Response

When asked to comment, a spokesperson for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust offered condolences to Kelly and her family. The trust also stated that its screening practices are in line with the recommendations of the National Screening Committee. It underscored the importance of correct diagnosis and treatment of STIs during pregnancy to prevent complications like the one Kelly endured.

This tragic event underscores the critical need for comprehensive STI screening during pregnancy. Kelly's story illuminates the potential dangers of current policies and raises urgent questions about the need for reform.