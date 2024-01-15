en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Mother’s Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
Mother’s Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate

In a recent incident highlighting the implications of body shaming in romantic relationships, a mother’s retaliation against her partner’s derogatory comments about her post-pregnancy weight has sparked an intense online debate. The woman, who gained over 13kg during her pregnancy, became the target of snide remarks from her boyfriend, leading to a heated exchange that has since gone viral.

Unraveling the Dispute

The woman shared her experience in a Reddit post, expressing her frustration at repeatedly being belittled about her size and eating habits. Despite gaining weight, she emphasized that she did not perceive herself as fat. Responding to a particularly harsh comment from her partner, she retorted by bringing up his receding hairline – a topic he is notoriously sensitive about to the point of not leaving the house without a hat.

The Fallout

Her remark led to a significant escalation in the dispute, with the man becoming outwardly angry. The woman acknowledged that her retort was not the most mature way to handle the situation, attributing part of her response to the challenges of finding time to exercise as a new mother.

Online Reactions

The online community’s reactions to the incident were sharply divided. While some condemned the boyfriend for his insensitive remarks, others opined that both partners were contributing to a toxic dynamic in their relationship. The story has sparked a broader conversation about body shaming and the pressures faced by new mothers.

0
Health Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
In a time when access to healthcare has never been more critical, the impending closure of the Boots pharmacy, a beacon of support in Weston’s St Andrew’s Parade, has sent ripples of concern through the local community. Slated to shut its doors in February, this pharmacy – a lifeline for many – now hangs in
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
26 mins ago
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
29 mins ago
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
Hibernian FC's Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress
4 mins ago
Hibernian FC's Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress
Alpha IVF Group Bhd Secures Listing Approval from Bursa Malaysia
4 mins ago
Alpha IVF Group Bhd Secures Listing Approval from Bursa Malaysia
Defying Endometriosis: Sophie Lynch's Journey to Motherhood
4 mins ago
Defying Endometriosis: Sophie Lynch's Journey to Motherhood
Latest Headlines
World News
Fremantle's Football Team Braces the Heat in Pursuit of Excellence
20 seconds
Fremantle's Football Team Braces the Heat in Pursuit of Excellence
European Figure Skating Championships: Harassment Allegations Taint Lithuania Event
21 seconds
European Figure Skating Championships: Harassment Allegations Taint Lithuania Event
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
35 seconds
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Threatened Over Rwanda Bill: An Analysis
Andy Murray's Early Exit at Australian Open 2024 Fuels Retirement Rumours
2 mins
Andy Murray's Early Exit at Australian Open 2024 Fuels Retirement Rumours
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
3 mins
Community Petition Battles Closure of Vital Boots Pharmacy in Weston
Andy Murray's Second First-Round Defeat at Australian Open: An End of an Era?
3 mins
Andy Murray's Second First-Round Defeat at Australian Open: An End of an Era?
Trump Leads as Rivals Clash: An Unpredictable Republican Showdown in Iowa
3 mins
Trump Leads as Rivals Clash: An Unpredictable Republican Showdown in Iowa
Vietnam National Assembly to Examine Draft Revised Land Law and Law on Credit Institutions
4 mins
Vietnam National Assembly to Examine Draft Revised Land Law and Law on Credit Institutions
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app