Mother's Miraculous Survival After Vape Battery Explosion

Leeanne Anderson, a 43-year-old mother of two from Camberley, Surrey, survived a horrifying incident when a rechargeable vape battery exploded in her puffer jacket pocket. The explosion took place while she was visiting her sister shortly after undergoings wrist surgery. The battery set her puffer gillet coat ablaze, and within seconds, flames engulfed her body from knee to shoulder.

Severe Burns and Immediate Assistance

Leeanne sustained severe burns, especially on her entire leg and left hand. Her clothing melted due to the intense heat of the fire. Her sister, Elizabeth Parker, and brother-in-law, Alan Parker, swiftly intervened, extinguishing the fire and providing immediate assistance, including tearing off her burning clothing and sling. The aftermath of the accident left a rug and sofa scorched, highlighting the ferocity of the blaze.

Medical Attention and Warning to Others

Following the incident, Leeanne received medical attention at Frimley Park Hospital, where her wounds were bandaged. Shaken by the experience, she now warns others about the risks associated with carrying e-cigarette batteries in pockets. She advises fellow e-cigarette users to use a carry case instead, to avoid such perilous incidents.

Gratitude and Heightened Awareness

Leeanne is grateful to be alive, attributing her survival to her sister and brother-in-law's quick actions that prevented a potentially worse outcome. The incident has dramatically amplified her awareness of the potential dangers associated with vape batteries, and she strongly emphasizes the need for caution while handling such devices.