Mother's Crusade Leads to Ban of 'Gas Station Heroin' After Son's Tragic Death

In a shocking turn of events that has stirred both public and regulatory bodies into action, a young man's quest for relief from a common ailment leads to a tragic outcome, spotlighting the dangers lurking in unregulated substances sold under the guise of health supplements. In the heart of Alabama, 19-year-old scholarship student Johnathon Morrison's life was cut short after consuming tianeptine, an unapproved drug known colloquially as 'gas station heroin,' in his search for migraine medication.

The Lure of the Unapproved

Tianeptine, an atypical tricyclic drug, has found its way onto shelves in gas stations and convenience stores, misleading consumers with its availability alongside legitimate over-the-counter remedies. Marketed as a dietary supplement or cognitive booster, this substance has been linked to rare but fatal overdoses, seizures, and hospitalizations. The allure of a quick fix drove Morrison, like many others, into the grasp of tianeptine's dangerous potential. His tragic demise from asphyxia due to aspiration of gastric contents after ingesting the pills brings to light the grave consequences of using such unapproved drugs.

A Mother's Crusade and Legislative Action

Morrison's story, however, did not end with his death. It ignited a fierce determination in his mother, Kristi Terry, who testified before a state senate healthcare committee, advocating for the ban of tianeptine in Alabama. Her efforts, fueled by the loss of her son, found resonance, leading Alabama to become the second state to officially ban tianeptine in 2021. This legislative victory marks a significant step in combating the spread of unapproved drugs masquerading as safe supplements.

Neptune's Recall and the FDA's Warning

Amidst these developments, Neptune Resources, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of products containing tianeptine, acknowledging its unapproved status by the FDA and the serious risks it poses to consumers. Known effects of tianeptine abuse, such as agitation, drowsiness, slowed or stopped breathing, coma, heart arrhythmia, and even death, underscore the FDA's warnings against using products containing this substance. This recall, along with an urgent health alert detailing the detrimental effects of products like Neptune's Fix—including seizures, loss of consciousness, and death—signals a growing awareness and action against the dangers of tianeptine.