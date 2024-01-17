Mother Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Daughter's Fentanyl Overdose

In a tragic case of substance abuse and its dire consequences, Shauntaija Jannell Travis, a 28-year-old woman from St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. The charge is associated with the fentanyl overdose death of her 7-year-old daughter, Za'Maiya Travis, which unfolded on March 31 at their Frogtown residence.

A Plea Deal Amid Controversy

The plea agreement, currently awaiting approval by Judge Jacob Kraus, includes the dismissal of an additional second-degree manslaughter charge. Instead, it proposes a reduced prison sentence of three years for Shauntaija Travis. This decision, however, has sparked mixed reactions within the family and the public. While some believe the agreed term is excessively lenient, others opine Shauntaija Travis should not serve prison time at all.

History of Drug Abuse and Failed Interventions

The case brings to light a history of drug abuse and previous attempts by relatives to intervene. Notably, the grandmother made efforts to place Za'Maiya under her care and to seek help from child protective services. School officials and child protective services were also informed about the girl's precarious situation. Despite these attempts, Za'Maiya was not removed from the home, highlighting the challenge child protection services face in ensuring the safety of children in such environments.

Tragedy Precedes Planned Custody Transfer

The tragedy of Za'Maiya's death occurred before a planned custody transfer could take place. Medical examiners confirmed the cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. The case underscores the implications of drug abuse within the family unit, amplifying the urgent need for efficient child protection processes.