Health

Mother-of-Three’s Near-Death Experience Highlights Dangers of ‘Skinny Jabs’

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Mother-of-Three’s Near-Death Experience Highlights Dangers of ‘Skinny Jabs’

Edinburgh resident and mother-of-three, Lynsay McAvoy, endured a terrifying and near-fatal experience after self-administering a so-called ‘skinny jab’ purchased online in a bid to lose weight. Despite weighing a mere 8st (51kg), McAvoy sought to eliminate belly fat, initially losing 7lbs (3kg) as a result of the injections.

Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction

However, after ordering a second batch of the injections, McAvoy began to exhibit severe allergic symptoms. Her tongue swelled, her skin became unbearably itchy, and her eyes burned intensely. The severity of the reaction resulted in her losing consciousness, leading to her hospitalization.

The Dire Consequences of ‘Skinny Jabs’

Doctors diagnosed McAvoy with anaphylactic shock, a severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction. They informed her that her organs had started shutting down—a chilling indication of the life-threatening nature of her condition. The exact composition of the ‘skinny jab’ remains uncertain, but McAvoy’s ordeal underscores the risks associated with such products.

The Hidden Danger of Counterfeit Weight Loss Injections

Often marketed as diabetes medications, these injections are frequently misused for weight loss. Health officials have issued warnings about counterfeit versions of weight loss injections like Ozempic and Wegovy, which can trigger life-threatening side effects. Following her harrowing experience, McAvoy is now an advocate against the use of these hazardous injections, stressing that they are neither a safe nor sustainable solution for weight management.

Health United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

