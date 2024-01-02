en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Mother of 12 Shuns New Year’s Resolutions for Personal Goals

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year’s Resolutions for Personal Goals

As the world ushers in 2024 with resolutions and hope, Zoe Sullivan, a mother of twelve, opts for a different approach. Renowned for managing one of Scotland’s largest families, Zoe has expressed her aversion to New Year’s resolutions, citing the undue pressure they induce. Choosing instead to set personal objectives, she strives for self-improvement without the rigidity of staunch resolutions.

Setting Personal Goals Over Resolutions

Zoe’s agenda for 2024 is a testament to her resilient spirit and pragmatic approach to life. At the heart of her objectives is a commitment to mental and physical health, prioritizing regular walks and a wholesome diet. Shunning the societal pressure to conform, she emphasizes the significance of personal contentment over the opinion of others. Among her unique resolutions is a promise to continue indulging in chocolate, a statement of intent to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Managing a Large Family: A Balancing Act

On social media, Zoe shared her philosophy of managing her large family, comparing it to running a small hotel. The constant laundry, the incessant demands of daily life, and the need for meticulous organization underscore the challenges she navigates daily. Yet, she echoes the importance of living in the moment, a sentiment resonating with her followers.

Reflecting on the Past, Looking Forward to the Future

Zoe and her husband, Ben, are known for their regular updates about their large family life. As they reflect on the triumphs and trials of 2023, they anticipate the new year with enthusiasm. Despite the challenges, the Sullivans have always showcased a positive outlook, a trait that continues to inspire their followers globally.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds

By Quadri Adejumo

Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Coventry City's Haji Wright Suspected of Injury Post Holiday Schedule

By Salman Khan

New Year's Party Turns Sour: Greater Noida Teachers Suffer Food Poisoning from Local Samosas

By Rafia Tasleem

Aware, Ireland's Mental Health Charity, Seeks New Volunteers for 2024 ...
@Health · 2 mins
Aware, Ireland's Mental Health Charity, Seeks New Volunteers for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Pharmaceutical Firm Pays VAT to Ensure Delivery of Donated Medications to Gaza

By Geeta Pillai

Pharmaceutical Firm Pays VAT to Ensure Delivery of Donated Medications to Gaza
Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis

By BNN Correspondents

Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Hadeel Hashem

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds

By Salman Akhtar

Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Latest Headlines
World News
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
1 min
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
1 min
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
1 min
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
2 mins
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
2 mins
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
2 mins
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
2 mins
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
2 mins
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
2 mins
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app